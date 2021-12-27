Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid booster dose: How to book, eligibility, documents needed and other details

Covid booster dose: How to book, eligibility, documents needed and other details

Covid-19 precaution dose: Official data show there are at least 137.5 million people above the age of 60 years, who could be eligible for the precaution dose.
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from January 10, 2022, the precautionary dose for covid-19 will be rolled out for the citizens

India has announced the precaution dose of covid-19. But, not everyone is eligible for the same. The decisions came amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus.

Covid-19 precaution dose: When will it be rolled out?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that from January 10, 2022, the precautionary dose for covid-19 will be rolled out for the citizens

Eligibility for booster shots

Healthcare and frontline workers will be eligible for the "precaution dose" which would be administered from January 10.

The precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Covid-19 precaution dose: Documents needed

Senior citizens will have to show a medical certificate that shows they have specified co-morbidities to be eligible for a precautionary dose. They will have to get a certificate from a registered medical practitioner that can be scanned and uploaded on the CoWIN portal or produced at a vaccination centre.

Gap between second and precautionary dose

According to a report in PTI, the gap between the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and the third, which is being called a "precaution dose", is likely to be nine to 12 months, official sources said on Sunday.

How to book for Covid-19 precaution dose on CoWIN

RS Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, which also operates the government’s CoWIN platform, said the process will be the same that was followed when the Covid-19 vaccination was opened for people of 45-plus category, who suffered from specified co-morbidities, Hindustan Times reported.

Official data show there are at least 137.5 million people above the age of 60 years, who could be eligible for the precaution dose.

