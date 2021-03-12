OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Punjab declares preparatory leaves in schools for all classes

Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Department of School Education has declared preparatory leaves for all classes in the government, government-aided and private schools in Punjab.

The announcement was made by School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A private health worker wearing PPE takes a swab sample for COVID 19 test

Kerala reports 1,780 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Ind-Ra revises outlook of auto sector to improving for FY22 from negative

1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
Pm Modi and US president Joe Biden at the first virtual 'Quad' Leaders' Summit

'Quad' has come of age, will be key pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi

2 min read . 07:25 PM IST
Domino’s opened up a drive-thru facility in the December quarter

Fast food chains benefit from convenience channels

2 min read . 07:07 PM IST

Meanwhile, several districts in the state have imposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the virus spread.

On Friday, authorities said that night curfew will remain imposed in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib from 12 March until further orders. The night curfew will be from 11 pm - 5 am, in the wake Covid surge.

Earlier, Ludhiana's District Collector has imposed a night curfew in the district from March 12 between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

The night curfew has also been imposed in Patiala will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, Patiala's District Magistrate Amit Kumar said in his order.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.

According to the Union Health Ministry's update on Thursday morning, Punjab reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 17 deaths in the said period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout