Home >News >India >Covid-19: Punjab declares preparatory leaves in schools for all classes

Covid-19: Punjab declares preparatory leaves in schools for all classes

Punjab declares preparatory leaves in schools for all classes
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Department of School Education has declared preparatory leaves for all classes in the government, government-aided and private schools
  • Meanwhile, several districts in the state have imposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the virus spread

Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Department of School Education has declared preparatory leaves for all classes in the government, government-aided and private schools in Punjab.

The announcement was made by School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday.

Meanwhile, several districts in the state have imposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the virus spread.

On Friday, authorities said that night curfew will remain imposed in Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib from 12 March until further orders. The night curfew will be from 11 pm - 5 am, in the wake Covid surge.

Earlier, Ludhiana's District Collector has imposed a night curfew in the district from March 12 between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

The night curfew has also been imposed in Patiala will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, Patiala's District Magistrate Amit Kumar said in his order.

However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.

According to the Union Health Ministry's update on Thursday morning, Punjab reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 17 deaths in the said period.

