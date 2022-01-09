NEW DELHI : Punjab health department on Sunday said the state recorded 3,922 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the infection tally to 6,21,449. The number of active cases rises to 16,343 from 12,614 on the previous day and while the positivity rate jumped to 13.77%.

Patiala again reported the maximum of 768 covid infections followed by Mohali (750), Ludhiana (509), Amritsar (305) and Jalandhar (292) respectively, news agency PTI reported

The state health department further said with 145 more people recovering from the infection, the recovery tally across the state rose to 5,88,401 in the past 24 hours.

The health department reported 3 more deaths in Patiala followed by one each in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Pathankot and Sangrur, pushing the toll to 16,675

Separately, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 666 fresh covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 68,421. The toll stood at 1,080 while the positivity rate was 14.36%.

Meanwhile, the country also saw a single-day rise of 1,59,632 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Of the 3,623 cases of Omicron variant, 1,409 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

A total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 5,90,611 the highest in around 187 days, according to the data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,83,790 with 327 fresh fatalities, it stated.

The weekly positivity rate is at 6.77%, while the daily positivity rate is at 10.21%.

