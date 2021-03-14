Covid-19: Punjab reports 1,501 new cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab on Sunday reported 1,501 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,97,755. With 20 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll has now reached 6,072.

Ludhiana has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab at 28,833 followed by Jalandhar, with 23, 711 cases.

States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 87.73% of the new instances of the disease reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Amid this surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Department of School Education has declared preparatory leaves for all classes in the government, government-aided and private schools in Punjab.

The announcement was made by School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday.

Additionally, several districts in the state have imposed night curfew and stringent restrictions in order to curb the virus spread.

Meanwhile, Punjab has so far vaccinated 1,08,388 healthcare workers and 97, 537 frontline workers with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The number of healthcare workers who have received the second dose stand at 53, 876.

With inputs from ANI

