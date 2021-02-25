OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Punjab reports 566 new cases, 13 deaths
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Covid-19: Punjab reports 566 new cases, 13 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 09:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With 278 recovered cases, the total number of recoveries in Punjab has reached 1,70,713
  • Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules

Punjab today reported 566 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of cases to 1,80,382. With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state is now 3870.

With 278 recovered cases, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,70,713. The death toll in Punjab has gone to 5799 after recording 13 new deaths.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a resident in Mumbai

Maharashtra reports over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day

2 min read . 09:41 PM IST
Karnataka reports 453 new cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19: Karnataka reports 453 new cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST
Representational image

UK work visas plunged in pandemic as investors stayed away

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
On the cards this year is a 10% IPO of life insurance behemoth LIC, which is reportedly estimated at between ₹80,000- ₹110,000 crore.

The limits to India’s privatization push

7 min read . 09:16 PM IST

These new cases come after conducting 24,051 tests in the states.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, a ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor gatherings will be strictly enforced in Ludhiana from next week.

"Ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/ cultural/religious gatherings would be strictly enforced from 1st March 2021 in Ludhiana district," said District Magistrate of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Additionally, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules. The testing for Covid-19 will be ramped up to 30,000 a day.

He also authorised the deputy commissioners of the state to impose night curfews in hot spots if necessary. Furthermore, Singh has ordered Covid monitors in marriage palaces and restaurants.

Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Bathinda have witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases, principal secretary (health) of Punjab, told news agency ANI. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.8-1.9% from 1%, he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Due to lack of compliance, average positivity rate of SBS Nagar, Ludhiana, Bathinda is more than state average," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout