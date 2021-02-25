Subscribe
All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Covid-19: Punjab reports 566 new cases, 13 deaths
Photo: ANI

Covid-19: Punjab reports 566 new cases, 13 deaths

1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With 278 recovered cases, the total number of recoveries in Punjab has reached 1,70,713
  • Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules

Punjab today reported 566 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of cases to 1,80,382. With the new cases, the number of active cases in the state is now 3870.

With 278 recovered cases, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,70,713. The death toll in Punjab has gone to 5799 after recording 13 new deaths.

These new cases come after conducting 24,051 tests in the states.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, a ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor gatherings will be strictly enforced in Ludhiana from next week.

"Ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/ cultural/religious gatherings would be strictly enforced from 1st March 2021 in Ludhiana district," said District Magistrate of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Additionally, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of wearing face masks and following social distancing rules. The testing for Covid-19 will be ramped up to 30,000 a day.

He also authorised the deputy commissioners of the state to impose night curfews in hot spots if necessary. Furthermore, Singh has ordered Covid monitors in marriage palaces and restaurants.

Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Bathinda have witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases, principal secretary (health) of Punjab, told news agency ANI. The positivity rate has gone up to 1.8-1.9% from 1%, he said.

"Due to lack of compliance, average positivity rate of SBS Nagar, Ludhiana, Bathinda is more than state average," he added.

