Chandigarh: With 629 fresh Covid cases, the infection tally in Punjab reached 5,88,525 on Monday, while 33 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,602, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 11,913 from 12,981 on Sunday.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Fazilka, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Jalandhar reported 98 infections, followed by 55 in Amritsar and 52 in Ludhiana, among the fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate stood at 1.45 per cent, it said.

With 1,650 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,61,010, according to the bulletin.

There are 188 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 586 other critical patients and 2,529 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,00,83,279 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 50 new cases, taking the infection tally to 61,160, according to the medical bulletin.

Two more people died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 794.

The number of active cases dropped to 507 from 520 the day before, it said.

With 61 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 59,859, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,40,918 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,78,513 tested negative while reports of 12 samples were awaited, it said.

