Covid-19: Punjab to limit indoor, outdoor gatherings from next week

Ludhiana: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, a ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor gatherings will be strictly enforced in Ludhiana from next week.

"Ceiling of 100 and 200 persons on various indoor and outdoor social/religious/sports/entertainment/educational/ cultural/religious gatherings would be strictly enforced from 1st March 2021 in Ludhiana district," said District Magistrate of Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID-19 response and management.

According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite COVID-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab surged to 1,79,819 on Wednesday as 566 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 5,786 with eight more fatalities, according to a medical bulletin. Among other districts, Ludhiana reported 79 new cases, SBS Nagar 70, Jalandhar 67 and Mohali 64.

