New Delhi: Strengthening the capabilities of the nation in the united fight against Covid, the Ministry of Railways has, amongst its multi-pronged initiatives, deployed nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds.

To work concurrently with the states and in a bid to reach out as swiftly as possible, the Railway has drawn a de-centralised plan of action empowering Zones and Divisions to work out their Memorandum of Agreement for cohesive action. These Isolation Coaches can be easily moved and positioned at places of demand on the Indian Railways network.

Accordingly, as per states' demand, at present 213 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed capacity of nearly 3,400 beds. Isolation Coaches are presently utilised at Delhi, Maharashtra (Ajni ICD, Nandrubar), Madhya Pradesh (Tihi near Indore).

"The latest demand came from the State Government of Nagaland Isolation Coaches. Accordingly, the Railway worked swiftly to deploy 10 Isolation Coaches at Dimapur", read an official release by the Ministry.

The Railways has also positioned 50 coaches at major cities of Uttar Pradesh like Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad. As per district authorities demand, Isolation Coaches are being shifted from Nandrubar to Palghar. Isolation Coaches are also being deployed for Jabalpur.

The updated position of the utility of these coaches positioned in the States of Delhi, UP, MP and Maharashtra are as follows -

At Nandrubar (Maharashtra), in the last few days 6 new admissions were registered as on date while 3 patients discharged after isolation period. 35 Covid patients are currently in isolation at this facility. Cumulatively upto now, 95 admissions were registered with 60 subsequent discharge of patients by State Health Authorities. 343 beds are still available. The Railway has also positioned 11 Covid Care Coaches (with one coach serving exclusively for medical personnel and supplies) at Ajni Inland Container Depot and handed over to Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

With regard to the demand by the State Government of Madhya Pradesh for 2 coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi Station near Indore. 12 patients are admitted here so far. 308 beds are available at this facility At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, there were 21 admissions with 4 patients discharged as per latest data. 275 beds are available at this facility.

In Delhi, the Railway has catered to the full demand of State Governments' demand for 75 Covid Care Coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds. 50 coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti and 25 Coaches at Anand Vihar Stations. 4 admissions were registered as on date with 1 patient discharged. 1196 beds are still available.

The utilisation of these facilities in the above-mentioned States, as per latest records, cumulatively registers 123 admissions with 62 subsequent discharges. Presently 61 Covid patients are utilising the Isolation Coaches. A total of 3200 beds are still available at these facilities including the newly deployed coaches at Dimapur.

In Uttar Pradesh, though coaches have not yet been requisitioned by State Government, 10 coaches each are placed at Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Bareli and Nazibabad totalling to a capacity of 800 beds (50 coaches).

The Government of Assam has also requested that 150 Covid Coaches be kept in readiness at various stations though they have not requisitioned them Six Stations Kamakhya/ Guwahati, Lumding, New Bongaigaon, Silchar, Badarpur and Dibrugarh have been suggested where these coaches can be placed whenever required.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

