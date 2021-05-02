Covid-19: Railways deploys nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds

With regard to the demand by the State Government of Madhya Pradesh for 2 coaches, the Ratlam Division of Western Railway has deployed 22 Coaches with a capacity of 320 beds at Tihi Station near Indore. 12 patients are admitted here so far. 308 beds are available at this facility At Bhopal, where 20 coaches are deployed. At this facility, there were 21 admissions with 4 patients discharged as per latest data. 275 beds are available at this facility.