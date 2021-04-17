Indian Railways on Saturday announced that a fine of up to ₹500 will be imposed on those for not wearing masks at rail premises as well for those who not wearing masks in trains. The order on face masks has been issued for a period of 6 months till further instructions.

State governments have also been issuing orders to impose fines on those for not wearing masks as Covid cases sharply rise in the country.

Uttar Pradesh state government today announced that a first-time offender would be levied a fine of ₹1,000 but thereafter, the individual would have to pay a penalty up to ₹10,000 every time he or she is seen without a mask. The state's additional chief secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Thursday had said, "If you're found not wearing a mask, a fine of ₹1,000 would be levied. However, if found mask-less again, you may have to pay a penalty of up to ₹10,000 each time. Hence, urge all to cover your nose and mouth each time you step out."

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,99,37,641 till today.

