Covid-19: Railways to fine 500 for not wearing masks in rail premises, trains

Uttar Pradesh state government today announced that a first-time offender would be levied a fine of ₹1,000 but thereafter, the individual would have to pay a penalty up to ₹10,000 every time he or she is seen without a mask. The state's additional chief secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad on Thursday had said, "If you're found not wearing a mask, a fine of ₹1,000 would be levied. However, if found mask-less again, you may have to pay a penalty of up to ₹10,000 each time. Hence, urge all to cover your nose and mouth each time you step out."