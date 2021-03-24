OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid brought out in the open behaviour of states at times of stress: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The covid-19 pandemic has raised fundamental concerns about the virtues of globalisation by bringing out the importance of reliable supply chains, S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. The pandemic had also brought out in the open the behaviour of states at times of stress, “thereby highlighting the more uncomfortable realities of global politics," the minister said.

Jaishankar's comments at the WION Global Summit on “Power play in a post pandemic world" come in the face of increasing global criticism of China for its aggressive and expansionist behaviour as countries across the world were reeling under the pandemic.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

On power plays between states, Jaishankar said it had many expressions across different geographies with the rise of China, and to some extent of India, being one of its manifestations.

"The significant changes in the American strategic posture are equally important, and obviously not unconnected. The collective character of the West, including its alliance manifestation, is also no longer the same," he said.

"In many cases, historical players like Russia, Turkey or Iran are far more active in their near vicinity; in the case of Russia, well beyond. As a trend, the influence of middle powers has grown much more in a flatter world," Jaishankar said.

This trend would continue, the minister said, but pointed out that this would happen against a “changed" backdrop.

"Capabilities may be different, perhaps reputations as well. Concerns will reflect recent experiences and resulting anxieties; obviously, solutions too will do the same," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

India committed towards peaceful, sovereign and stable Afghanistan: Jaishankar

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Civil hospital in Amritsar

Maharashtra, Punjab show recent surge in Covid cases, a matter of 'grave concern': Govt

2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
Photo: AFP

Slow-vaccinating Asia is squandering its economic advantages

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
A vendor, selling dry coloured powders, waits for customers ahead of Holi festival

Covid-19: After Delhi, Mumbai, others, Haryana govt too bars Holi celebrations

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

"But the mother of all black swans will ensure that our very manner of thinking will be different," he predicted.

Commenting on how India had done in the pandemic world, the minister noted that the country had stood out in many respects, including in the delivery of vaccines across the world as it met demands at home.

India’s “rapid capability response, effective (medical) supplies to those in need, strong social discipline and visible leadership, have all stood out" in a world ravaged by the covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.

India’s “Vaccine Maitri" initiative had till now reached more than 60 million doses of the vaccines to 80 countries, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout