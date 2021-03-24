Covid brought out in the open behaviour of states at times of stress: Jaishankar

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: The covid-19 pandemic has raised fundamental concerns about the virtues of globalisation by bringing out the importance of reliable supply chains, S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. The pandemic had also brought out in the open the behaviour of states at times of stress, “thereby highlighting the more uncomfortable realities of global politics," the minister said.

On power plays between states, Jaishankar said it had many expressions across different geographies with the rise of China, and to some extent of India, being one of its manifestations.

"The significant changes in the American strategic posture are equally important, and obviously not unconnected. The collective character of the West, including its alliance manifestation, is also no longer the same," he said.

"In many cases, historical players like Russia, Turkey or Iran are far more active in their near vicinity; in the case of Russia, well beyond. As a trend, the influence of middle powers has grown much more in a flatter world," Jaishankar said.

This trend would continue, the minister said, but pointed out that this would happen against a "changed" backdrop.

"But the mother of all black swans will ensure that our very manner of thinking will be different," he predicted.

Commenting on how India had done in the pandemic world, the minister noted that the country had stood out in many respects, including in the delivery of vaccines across the world as it met demands at home.

India’s “rapid capability response, effective (medical) supplies to those in need, strong social discipline and visible leadership, have all stood out" in a world ravaged by the covid-19 pandemic, the minister said.

India’s “Vaccine Maitri" initiative had till now reached more than 60 million doses of the vaccines to 80 countries, he added.

