Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, 12 other districts1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 09:00 PM IST
- The restrictions will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am in Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar, according to an order issued by the Rajasthan Government
The Rajasthan Government has decided to impose a night curfew in 13 districts of the state amid a surge in cases of coronavirus.
The restrictions will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am till 15 January in Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar, according to an order issued by the Rajasthan Government, as per a report.
All offices, restaurants, commercial places, and markets will remain shut during the given time. The staff has been directed to leave at 7 pm so that they reach home by 8 pm, the circular read.
However, this will not be applicable for:
1) Factory with production of continuous nature.
2) Factories having night shift.
3) IT and IT companies.
4) Chemist shops.
5) Offices related to essential emergency services.
6) Marriage-related gathering.
7) Any workplace related to Medical services.
8) Passengers coming/going to bus stand, railway station and airport.
9) Movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods.
Rajasthan had earlier imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from 1 December to 31 December.
Meanwhile, four more people died from Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Friday as 609 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 3,08,852.
As many as 2,700 people have died from the infection in the state so far.
On Friday, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and Tonk reported one death each while maximum 91 new infections were reported from Jaipur. Jodhpur recorded 85 cases.
At present, the state has 9,223 active cases while 2,96,929 people have recovered from the disease till now.
