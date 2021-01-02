OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, 12 other districts
Passengers arriving by train from the state Rajasthan and Kutch are screened for temperature on arrival at Dadar Terminus in Mumbai.
Passengers arriving by train from the state Rajasthan and Kutch are screened for temperature on arrival at Dadar Terminus in Mumbai.

Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in Jaipur, 12 other districts

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 09:00 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The restrictions will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am in Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar, according to an order issued by the Rajasthan Government

The Rajasthan Government has decided to impose a night curfew in 13 districts of the state amid a surge in cases of coronavirus.

The restrictions will be in place from 8 pm to 6 am till 15 January in Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar, according to an order issued by the Rajasthan Government, as per a report.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami

TN CM announces 600 crore relief to five lakh farmers

1 min read . 10:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been criticised for frequent reversals during the pandemic

UK government under pressure to close primary schools as unions revolt

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
Revellers wearing protective face masks take part in New Year's Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Britain registers record 57,725 new Covid-19 cases, 445 deaths in a day

1 min read . 09:51 PM IST
Photo: AFP

Irish COVID-19 surge driven by socialising, not new variant: Officials

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST

All offices, restaurants, commercial places, and markets will remain shut during the given time. The staff has been directed to leave at 7 pm so that they reach home by 8 pm, the circular read.

All offices, restaurants, commercial places, and markets will remain shut during the given time
View Full Image
All offices, restaurants, commercial places, and markets will remain shut during the given time

However, this will not be applicable for:

1) Factory with production of continuous nature.

2) Factories having night shift.

3) IT and IT companies.

4) Chemist shops.

5) Offices related to essential emergency services.

6) Marriage-related gathering.

7) Any workplace related to Medical services.

8) Passengers coming/going to bus stand, railway station and airport.

9) Movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods.

Rajasthan had earlier imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from 1 December to 31 December.

Meanwhile, four more people died from Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Friday as 609 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 3,08,852.

As many as 2,700 people have died from the infection in the state so far.

On Friday, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and Tonk reported one death each while maximum 91 new infections were reported from Jaipur. Jodhpur recorded 85 cases.

At present, the state has 9,223 active cases while 2,96,929 people have recovered from the disease till now.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout