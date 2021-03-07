“It is for the first time that MLAs, ex-MLAs and their family members are being vaccinated at the state assembly. The move will motivate others and send a message among masses. It will also put an end to any kind of apprehension," said Mahesh Joshi, Congress Party’s chief whip in the state assembly.
Under the drive, the vaccine will be administered to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 having co-morbidities.
On Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje had got their first vaccination dose. PTI AG RDK RDK
