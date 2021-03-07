OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Rajasthan MLAs to get vaccine tomorrow

Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday.

According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out in phases and the sitting MLAs will be called for it on Monday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Via the UTS app, a registered user can also buy platform tickets and monthly passes. Photo: Mint

No hike in price of platform tickets in East Coast Railway jurisdiction

1 min read . 07:56 PM IST
A file photo of Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot

Install charging points for EVs: Delhi transport minister to malls, hotels and market complexes

1 min read . 07:54 PM IST
Migrant laborers wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for transport in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Thursday, Feb.18, 2021. The southern state, which had previously been hailed as a blueprint for tackling the virus now accounts for nearly half of India's current COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

2,100 fresh coronavirus cases, 13 deaths in Kerala

1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
(representational image)

Maharashtra sees more than 11,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in over 5 months

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST

“It is for the first time that MLAs, ex-MLAs and their family members are being vaccinated at the state assembly. The move will motivate others and send a message among masses. It will also put an end to any kind of apprehension," said Mahesh Joshi, Congress Party’s chief whip in the state assembly.

Under the drive, the vaccine will be administered to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 having co-morbidities.

On Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje had got their first vaccination dose. PTI AG RDK RDK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout