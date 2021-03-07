Subscribe
Covid-19: Rajasthan MLAs to get vaccine tomorrow

Covid-19: Rajasthan MLAs to get vaccine tomorrow

Covid-19: Rajasthan MLAs to get vaccine tomorrow
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST PTI

  • Under the drive, the vaccine will be administered to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 having co-morbidities
  • On Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje had got their first vaccination dose

Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday.

Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday.

According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out in phases and the sitting MLAs will be called for it on Monday.

According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out in phases and the sitting MLAs will be called for it on Monday.

“It is for the first time that MLAs, ex-MLAs and their family members are being vaccinated at the state assembly. The move will motivate others and send a message among masses. It will also put an end to any kind of apprehension," said Mahesh Joshi, Congress Party’s chief whip in the state assembly.

Under the drive, the vaccine will be administered to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 having co-morbidities.

On Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje had got their first vaccination dose. PTI AG RDK RDK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

