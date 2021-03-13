COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 201 fresh cases; total count reaches 3,22,719

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 201 fresh cases; total count reaches 3,22,7191 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 201 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,22,719, according to a Health Department bulletin.
Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 201 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,22,719, according to a Health Department bulletin.
Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives.
Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives.
So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, the bulletin said.
On Saturday, 39 cases surfaced in Udaipur, 36 in Kota, 26 in Jaipur, 22 in Rajsamand, 14 in Jodhpur, 12 in Bhilwara and 10 in Ajmer.
Currently, 2,329 people are under treatment in the state.
As per the bulletin, 3,17,601 people have been discharged after treatment till now.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.