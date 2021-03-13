Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 201 fresh cases; total count reaches 3,22,719

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 201 fresh cases; total count reaches 3,22,719

On Saturday, 39 cases surfaced in Udaipur, 36 in Kota, 26 in Jaipur, 22 in Rajsamand, 14 in Jodhpur, 12 in Bhilwara and 10 in Ajmer
1 min read . 10:19 PM IST PTI

  • Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 201 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,22,719, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 201 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s infection count to 3,22,719, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

3 workers who took AstraZeneca Covid shot show 'unusual' symptoms, says Norway

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Petrol, diesel price hike temporary, says Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 2.91 crore receive jabs in India

1 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Pune records 3,073 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more casualties

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST

Meanwhile, no fresh death was recorded in the state where the infection has claimed 2,789 lives.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

3 workers who took AstraZeneca Covid shot show 'unusual' symptoms, says Norway

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

Petrol, diesel price hike temporary, says Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Covid-19 vaccination: Over 2.91 crore receive jabs in India

1 min read . 09:53 PM IST

Pune records 3,073 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more casualties

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, 39 cases surfaced in Udaipur, 36 in Kota, 26 in Jaipur, 22 in Rajsamand, 14 in Jodhpur, 12 in Bhilwara and 10 in Ajmer.

Currently, 2,329 people are under treatment in the state.

As per the bulletin, 3,17,601 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.