Random Covid tests of arriving passengers to begin at Delhi airport today

Random testing of Covid-19 for passengers arriving in the national capital from states where cases are increasing will begin at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, amid a spurt in infections that is seen as the emergent second wave of the killer virus.

Passengers who will be found Covid-19 positive at arrival will have to mandatorily quarantine, the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

A notice shared on Twitter by the Delhi International Airport Limited or DIAL read: "As per the latest govt mandate, District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where the cases are increasing. (sic)."

"After collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit," it said. "However, those passengers who are found positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it added.

The Delhi government had earlier declared that random testing of coronavirus will be held across Delhi's airports, railway and bus stations.

The government had said safety measures for Covid should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and malls.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 992 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016.

The bulletin said 1,591 people have recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the national capital stands at 6,42,166.

Delhi has 7,429 active Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70% in the last 24 hours.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

