Covid-19 recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh is best in the country: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that the Covid recovery rate in the state is the best in the country and also stated that the World Health Organisation has praised the state's COVID management efforts.

"Active cases in the state are around 2000, hospitals have below 500 positive cases, the recovery rate is best in the country. Due to our constant efforts, the WHO also praised UP's COVID management," the UP CM said while speaking in the state assembly.

He further added: Uttar Pradesh is the first state to not only announce maintenance allowance for workers, street vendors and rickshaw drivers but also make it available during the emergency (COVID-19).

On Tuesday, Adityanath, however, laid down protocol that should be followed to avert Covid-19 infections saying the coronavirus crisis is yet to be over.

A UP government spokesperson said Adityanath, while reviewing the COVID-19 management and steps towards preventing its infection, said, "The corona crisis is yet to be over. Hence it should be ensured that every precaution is taken and the laid down protocol is adhered to."

He directed all the district magistrates to hold meetings at the integrated command and control centres and COVID hospitals in the mornings and evenings. Directions were also issued for operation of the COVID help desk.

Adityanath also said the vaccination drive should be accelerated and the public should be made aware of its benefits.

(With inputs from agencies)

