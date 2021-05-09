Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Red Cross Society of China sends medical assistance

COVID-19: Red Cross Society of China sends medical assistance

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST PTI

  • The first batch of 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and other anti-epidemic supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China arrived in India today by Chinese cargo flight

The Red Cross Society of China has sent 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and some other medical supplies to the Indian Red Cross Society as COVID-19 assistance, Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong said on Sunday.

Sources said India's position of not accepting assistance from the Chinese government stands. They pointed out that the supplies were sent by one Red Cross Society to another and the government has no say in such transfer of aid.

"The first batch of 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators & other anti-epidemic supplies donated by the Red Cross Society of China(#RCSC) arrived in India today by Chinese cargo flight from Chengdu, China," Sun tweeted.

"RCSC also decided to provide $1 million in cash assistance to the Indian Red Cross Society through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help India fight against #COVID19," the Chinese envoy said in another tweet.

A significant number of countries around the world have sent medical supplies to India to help it fight a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic. PTI MPB RT

