PUNE : The Pune Municipal Corporation today said that it has allowed standalone shops dealing in non-essential items to remain open on weekdays between 7am and 2pm from Tuesday. Shops selling essential items have been allowed to operate between 7am and 2pm on all days.

Liquor shops have also been permitted to operate during this time segment, the civic move coming amid a decline in the coronavirus positivity rate in Maharashtra's second-largest city, they added. However, the order issued in this regard by PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar said shops in malls etc will not be allowed to open, while e-commerce sites have been permitted to home deliver essential as well as non-essential products.

The order also laid down that people would not be allowed to move around after 3pm except for medical purposes. Eateries etc will continue to remain shut and will be allowed only home delivery as earlier, it said.

The order will come in force from June 1 and will be applicable for 10 days, officials said.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said people must not let their guard down due to relaxation in some restrictions and should continue to adhere to norms strictly to ensure the outbreak is contained completely.

Pune city on Monday reported 180 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,69,927, while 24 deaths took the toll to 8,256.

