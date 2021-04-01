OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra district withdraws Covid-19 restrictions from today. Details here

Lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur in view of a rise in coronavirus infections will not continue from 1 April.

The restrictions that were earlier imposed in Nagpur between 15 and 31 March by the district administration will not be extended further, state minister Nitin Raut has announced.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed by the district administration will not continue," said Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur.

However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district, he added.

'Restrictions will not be extended further'

Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, had held a review meeting on Wednesday with the local officials to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

Raut, after the meeting, said that these restrictions will not be extended further in Nagpur.

The government had imposed a lockdown in the Nagpur district from 15 to 31 March after experiencing a spike in cases.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Police officers stand outside a building where multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, California

California office building shooting kills four, including child

1 min read . 09:23 AM IST
The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in the month of April are advised to plan their visit in accordance with the bank holidays.

Bank holidays in April 2021: Full list of days banks will remain closed this month

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Anti-coup protesters attend to an injured rallyist during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday March 30, 2021. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha denied Tuesday that his country’s security forces have sent villagers back to Myanmar who fled from military airstrikes and said his government is ready to shelter anyone who is escaping fighting. (AP Photo)

UN special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST
Chief Financial Officer of Huawei Meng Wanzhou arrives at British Columbia Supreme Court

Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not detainment: Defense tells Canada court

1 min read . 08:48 AM IST

The latest development came a day after Nagpur reported 1,156 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,23,153.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 39,544 fresh Covid-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department.

At present, 17,29,816 people are in-home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout