Home >News >India >Maharashtra district withdraws Covid-19 restrictions from today. Details here

Maharashtra district withdraws Covid-19 restrictions from today. Details here

Passengers violate social distancing norms at a bus station in Nagpur on Wednesday, March 17. (ANI)
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The restrictions that were earlier imposed in Nagpur between 15 and 31 March by the district administration will not be extended further, state minister Nitin Raut has said

Lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Nagpur in view of a rise in coronavirus infections will not continue from 1 April.

The restrictions that were earlier imposed in Nagpur between 15 and 31 March by the district administration will not be extended further, state minister Nitin Raut has announced.

"Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed by the district administration will not continue," said Dr Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur.

However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district, he added.

'Restrictions will not be extended further'

Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, had held a review meeting on Wednesday with the local officials to take stock of the coronavirus situation.

Raut, after the meeting, said that these restrictions will not be extended further in Nagpur.

The government had imposed a lockdown in the Nagpur district from 15 to 31 March after experiencing a spike in cases.

The latest development came a day after Nagpur reported 1,156 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 2,23,153.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 39,544 fresh Covid-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department.

At present, 17,29,816 people are in-home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

