Covid-19 resurgence: Centre deputes special teams for 10 states

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday deputed high level multi-disciplinary teams to visit ten states that have been witnessing a surge in the number of covid-19 cases.

The central teams will visit Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the reason behind the spike in cases.

The teams will support the states in public health measures for targeted covid response and management. The three-member teams are headed by joint secretary level officers in the health ministry.

The states/UT have been advised to undertake regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in covid management are not lost.

The Centre has also written to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which have been witnessing a rise in daily cases. “The states should focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission and to ensure that RT-PCR testing is amplified to flush out hitherto undetected cases from the population," Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, said in a letter sent to the states.

These states/UT have been advised to increase testing in a focussed manner in the affected districts and ensure that all symptomatic negatives of antigen tests are compulsorily tested via RT-PCR tests. The positive persons must be promptly isolated/hospitalised, all their close contacts be traced and also tested without delay, Bhushan said in his letter.

“Any laxity in implementing stringent measures to curb the spread, especially in view of new strain of virus observed in certain countries, could compound the situation," said Bhushan.

Active covid-19 cases in India stood at 1,46,907 today. This is 1.33% of country’s total positive cases.

India reported over 13,742 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 86.15% of the new cases from six states alone. In the last one week, 12 states have reported more than 100 average daily new cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana, Delhi and Haryana.

Kerala and Maharashtra both reported more than 4,000 average daily new cases in the past one week, the union health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 6,218. It is followed by Kerala with 4,034 and Tamil Nadu at 442 new cases. In all, 104 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Public health experts have said that the past experience with covid-19 is that India has not had a homogeneous epidemic. Instead, the country has had multiple waves of variable intensity in different geographies at different times, with some states more affected, while others escaped relatively unscathed.

“Therefore, it is important to understand that the rising cases in a couple of states, may again signal similar waves in other states at a later stage. Second, mutations are constantly happening and we need to scale up our investigation for recognizing and detecting mutations which may be more transmissible," said Preeti Kumar, vice-president, health system support, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), a public-private partnership initiative.

“An existing network has capacity to test right from April 2020, so we need to scale it further. In addition, there are three other things we need to do at this stage: vigilance through strengthening surveillance across all states to recognize an early uptick of cases; second strengthen communication via social religious and political groups on prevention messages on masking, minimizing contact and restricting social gatherings. Finally, a rapid scale up of vaccination to achieve early herd immunity. Our purpose is to minimize serious illness and keep mortality as low as possible," she said.

