Covid-19 resurgence: Centre deputes special teams for 10 states

“An existing network has capacity to test right from April 2020, so we need to scale it further. In addition, there are three other things we need to do at this stage: vigilance through strengthening surveillance across all states to recognize an early uptick of cases; second strengthen communication via social religious and political groups on prevention messages on masking, minimizing contact and restricting social gatherings. Finally, a rapid scale up of vaccination to achieve early herd immunity. Our purpose is to minimize serious illness and keep mortality as low as possible," she said.