Covid-19 RT-PCR test mandatory for people travelling to Kerala. Details here

According to an official statement issued by the state government, everyone coming to Kerala from other states should register on e-Jagratha portal.

Those who have been vaccinated also should carry out RT-PCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state.

Those who are not should undergo RT-PCR test as soon as they arrive in Kerala and remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the examination are received, the statement said.

Those who have not undergone RTPCR examination should stay in room isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival in Kerala and monitor the symptoms.

Those whose test results are negative must strictly adhere to Covid safety standards such as wearing a mask, keeping a social distance, and using hand sanitiser.

According to an official data on Sunday, Kerala reported 18,257 new COVID-19 cases and 25 death in the last 24 hours pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh and toll of fatalities to 4,929. The active cases have mounted to 93,686 while the toll climbed to 4,929 with 25 new fatalities. Ernakulam continued to record the highest number of fresh cases (2,835), Kozhikode (2,560) followed by Thrissur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad.