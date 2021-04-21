On the occasion of Ram Navami, people in Bengaluru 's KR market were seen flouting coronavirus protocols today. The market was bustling with people, who reached to buy flower garlands.

Many buyers and sellers were seen violating the social distancing guidelines.

In a bid to contain the transmission of coronavirus across Karnataka, the state government has imposed a night curfew starting today till 4 May. The timings for the same are from 9 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported its biggest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 11.98 lakh and the toll to 13,646, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,067 cases on Sunday. Out of the 21,794 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 13,782 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 4,571 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 11,98,644 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,646 deaths and 10,25,821 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 1,59,158 active cases, 1,58,407 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 751 are in Intensive Care Units. Among 149 deaths reported on Tuesday, 92 were from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural (13), Bidar and Kalaburagi (7), Ballari (5), followed by others.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.