NEW DELHI: A consignment of medical assistance from Russia to help India battle the fierce second wave of covid-19 infections arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

“Another humanitarian supply confirms continuity and coherence of the #Russia'n support to #India in its fight against unprecedented #COVID19 threat in the context of the high level of bilateral strategic partnership and mutual trust," Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said in a post on microblogging site Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what the Russian medical consignment consisted of.

Moscow has so far sent several consignments of the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine. The vaccine is also to be manufactured locally by Indian companies.

India has been facing a terrifying second wave of infections which has pushed the total number of infections closer to 27 million, and death toll to over 300,000. Latest numbers show a slight decline in the average daily number of cases recorded to less than 200,000, as per figures provided by the government on Tuesday. The number of daily deaths stood at 3,511.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.