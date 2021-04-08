Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was discharged from hospital no Thursday after recovering from COVID19. He will be in home quarantine for few days. On being released on Thursday, he said, I have just come home from the hospital and remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. I really appreciate it.

He had tested positive for COVID19 on March 27. However, last week, the cricket star was hospitalised as a precautionary measure, a week after he tested positive for COVID-19. On April 2, before he was quarantined, he took to Twitter to say, Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians and my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup Flag of India win.

Previously, he was quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to say, I have just come home from the hospital and remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for their wishes and prayers. I really appreciate it.

I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such great care of me and have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via