COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries, including India
Student undergoes thermal screening as schools reopened for the students of class 6, 7 and 8, following its closure since March 19, 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Student undergoes thermal screening as schools reopened for the students of class 6, 7 and 8, following its closure since March 19, 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 02:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The coronavirus count in Saudi Arabia has reached 371,356

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people for at least 20 countries, including India, said Indian Embassy in Riyadh on on Thursday.

Indian Embassy posted its advisory on Twitter mentioning, "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vide its circular dated 2nd February 2021 have temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from the following 19 countries, in addition to India."

Saudi Arabia has restricted travel from India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

The coronavirus count in Saudi Arabia has reached 371,356, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has increased to 6,415.

