COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries, including India

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people for at least 20 countries, including India, said Indian Embassy in Riyadh on on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia has restricted travel from India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

The coronavirus count in Saudi Arabia has reached 371,356, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has increased to 6,415.

