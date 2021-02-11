Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries, including India
Student undergoes thermal screening as schools reopened for the students of class 6, 7 and 8, following its closure since March 19, 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The coronavirus count in Saudi Arabia has reached 371,356

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people for at least 20 countries, including India, said Indian Embassy in Riyadh on on Thursday.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people for at least 20 countries, including India, said Indian Embassy in Riyadh on on Thursday.

Indian Embassy posted its advisory on Twitter mentioning, "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vide its circular dated 2nd February 2021 have temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from the following 19 countries, in addition to India."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel halted after surge in water level

1 min read . 02:58 PM IST

Controversies help bolster viewership of OTT shows

4 min read . 02:57 PM IST

Social media misuse to spread fake news to invite strict action: Ravi Shankar

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST

'We're at war with this virus': Inside Biden's response to Covid-19

4 min read . 02:41 PM IST

Indian Embassy posted its advisory on Twitter mentioning, "Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vide its circular dated 2nd February 2021 have temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from the following 19 countries, in addition to India."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel halted after surge in water level

1 min read . 02:58 PM IST

Controversies help bolster viewership of OTT shows

4 min read . 02:57 PM IST

Social media misuse to spread fake news to invite strict action: Ravi Shankar

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST

'We're at war with this virus': Inside Biden's response to Covid-19

4 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Saudi Arabia has restricted travel from India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

The coronavirus count in Saudi Arabia has reached 371,356, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has increased to 6,415.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.