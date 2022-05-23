Jeddah: Following the re-outbreak of Covid-19 and the rapid surge in the number of daily Covid infections over the past few weeks, Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to sixteen countries, including India.

The sixteen countries where the citizens of Saudi Arabia are banned to travel apart from India include Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela, reported Gulf News.

India recorded as many as 2,226 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

With this count, the total COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,36,371 including 14,955 active cases. Active cases account for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

The government data informed that the 65 new fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,24,413.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over," despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the omicron wave. WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told governments that “we lower our guard at our peril."

The UN health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva for opening of the WHO's annual meeting that “declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus." He also noted that almost 1 billion people in lower-income countries still haven't been vaccinated.