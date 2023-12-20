COVID-19 to play spoilsport ahead of Christmas, New Year? THESE states have issued advisories for revellers
Ahead of the festive season, several states including Kerala, Karnataka and Uttarakhand were put on alert over COVID-19 scare. In some states — people, specially with co-morbidities and over 60 years of age — were urged to strictly avoid visiting closed spaces. Check state-wise advisories here:
Just ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the new JN.1 COVID-19 strain has prompted several states in India to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of the infections. India's COVID-19 situation remains under control, with an active caseload of 1,970 as of Tuesday. However, states across the country, including Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka have been put on alert.