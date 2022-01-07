In the wake of impending Assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India (ECI) met top officials of the health ministry on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation. The meeting was attended by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, as per official sources.

Additionally, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also present at the meeting.

A complete review of the prevailing Covid-19 situation was done during the meeting and the inputs of medical experts were taken on ensuring the safety measures during elections, as per the official sources.

It was also discussed that complete vaccination among voters and staff should be mandated, sources said. The law and order situation in poll-bound states ahead polls was also held with Union Home Secretary, they added.

Earlier on December 27, 2021, the meeting was held between Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and poll officials where they held discussions over the steps needed to conduct polls in the safest manner amid the emergence of a new variant Omicron.

The officials also sought suggestions and a detailed report from Union Health Secretary Bhushan on improving its COVID-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and the dates of counting.

The Election Commission is prepared for the assembly polls and is expected to announce the dates soon of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in March and Uttar Pradesh will end in May.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday enhanced the existing election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. As per an official statement, these limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections.

Ahead of crucial Assembly elections in five states, the ECI has raised the election expenditure ceiling for candidates in assembly constituencies from the existing ₹20 lakh to ₹28 lakh, and from ₹28 lakh to ₹40 lakh, in respective states and Union territories.

Assembly elections are due in five states including Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. By the end of this year, two more states will hold elections including Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

For parliamentary constituencies, the expenditure limit for candidates has been raised from ₹70 lakh to ₹95 lakh and from ₹54 lakh to ₹75 lakh. The last revision in the election expenditure limit for candidates was carried out in 2014, which was further increased by 10 per cent in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

