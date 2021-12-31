Covid-19 scare: Karnataka Govt revises prohibitory order timings in Bengaluru

In the wake of mounting concerns over Covid-19 cases and its Omicron variant, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings.

As per the order, "the prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022."

The order stated that the gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru. The order states that the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organizing any special events.

"Hotels, Malls, Restaurants, Clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city. However, they may carry out their regular business activities following Covid-19 protocols," the order said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday informed that the state has reported five new cases of Covid Omicron variant.

Of these five new cases, one had travelled from the United States of America, another from the United States of America via Qatar, one returned from Dubai, one arrived from Ghana via Doha and one came from Mumbai.

Additionally, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases. Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,62,962, followed by Mysuru 1,80,266 and Tumakuru 1,21,338.

