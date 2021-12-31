Covid-19 scare: Karnataka Govt revises prohibitory order timings in Bengaluru

Additionally, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327. In a sudden spike in daily Covid cases. Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.