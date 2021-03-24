OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19 second wave: As cases spike, what government says on lockdown

Covid-19 second wave: As cases spike, what government says on lockdown

**EDS: STANDALONE PACKAGE: ONE YEAR OF LOCKDOWN** New Delhi: A combo of portrait shows people using different ways to mask themselves during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, shot in the last three days across India. A look at some of the impactful photos shot by PTI photographers, on one year since the nationwide lockdown was announced, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_23_2021_000341B) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2021, 09:36 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • There won't be another national-level lockdown, the government has made it clear as the focus is now on 'test-track-treat' protocol, not shutting down establishments

Thursday, 25 March will mark a year of India's nationwide lockdown. The country went in for the strict Covid-19 lockdown when just around 525 positive infections were detected.

A year on, since the country went into a lockdown, it is facing a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The last few days have particularly been troubling for reviving the concerns over possible restrictions and return of another national-level lockdown.

However, there is not likely to be another lockdown, the government has made it clear as the focus is now on 'test-track-treat' protocol, not shutting down establishments.

In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a fresh set of guidelines for the month of April, asking states to enhance the proportion of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce the 'test-track-treat' protocol and speed up the pace of Covid-19 vaccination to cover all priority groups.

The MHA has also permitted all activities outside the Covid-19 containment zones.

These include movement by passenger trains; air travel; metro trains; schools; higher educational institutions; hotels and restaurants; shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks; yoga centres and gymnasiums; exhibitions, assemblies and congregations, etc.

'Lockdown can be an option'

However, lockdown can be an option at district/sub-district and city/ward level, with a view to curb the spread of the deadly virus, based on the assessment of the situation, the government has said.

On being questioned about what the Central Government is thinking on lockdown given the sudden spike in cases, Union minister Prakash Javadekar has said, "Centre is in constant touch with the states which are reporting a surge in Covid-19 infections. We are hopeful that the situation will improve in the coming days."


