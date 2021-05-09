The surge in Covid-19 cases across the country has derailed fruit drink concentrate maker Rasna's marketing investment and expansion plans for the current financial year.

"Investment plans related to marketing have been postponed. We also had very ambitious plans for retail expansion with our mocktail bars...that plan is also slightly de-railed due to surge in COVID-19 cases," Rasna Chairman & Managing Director Piruz Khambatta told PTI.

Rasna has 40 mocktail bars across the country. The company had earlier planned to have 100 Rasna mocktail bars by the end of this financial year.

The company has launched immunity boosting syrup concentrate priced at ₹2 per glass and the company had a budget lined-up for marketing of ₹40 crore.

"We have some media campaigns lined up... We were also looking at IPL. But we got out of the IPL deal due to the pandemic. Social media campaign is already live, television campaign we are seeing how things evolve and we will start again once things normalise," he said.

Khambatta said the company applied learnings from last year, when there was a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to navigate through the challenges posed by the current surge in corona virus cases.

"No one can say what will happen. We were expecting COVID-19 cases to go up again but we were not expecting it to be so virulent," he said, when asked about the growth outlook.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

