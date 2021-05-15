COVID-19 second wave hits tribal areas in Odisha

Two members of the Bonda PVTG in Malkangiri district are also among the 21 people so far infected, he said, adding that the government is taking a close vigil on the situation. Though Kalahandi and Nuapada district bordering Chhattisgarh, houses some mebers of the PVTGs Dongaria Kondh, they remained unaffected as they live inside the Sunabeda sanctuary, an official said. Describing the PVTGs as Odishas heritage, the official said that there is no clear picture on the spread of infection in other groups.