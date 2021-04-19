Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul, Member today said that in the current wave of covid-19 infections around 32% of people who are under the age of 30 years are found to be positive. It was 31 % for the same age group last year. Dr. Paul further said that the positivity rate among the people between 30-45 years remains at 21% which is exactly the same when the nation witnessed the first wave of covid-19.