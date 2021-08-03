2 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2021, 05:43 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The Delta-driven second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is still not over and the 'R-Value' is inching up in eight states, the Central Government on Tuesday said, calling it a "significant problem". The government's remarks come amid concern over a third wave.
The states showing an increase in the R factor are -- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Kerala.
The daily new cases of coronavirus being reported across the world are still high as more than 4.7 lakh infections are being recorded everyday, according to reports.
Addressing a routine briefing on Covid-19, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, "A high number of Covid-19 cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over. As far as India is concerned, the second wave is still not over."
"US, Canada, Australia, and India have 1.2 R number, on average. This means one infected individual is infecting more than one person. R number is high in eight states of India," Agarwal added.
The Centre said 44 districts across 12 states and Union Territories reported over 10% weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in the week ending 2 August.
It said that 18 districts from six states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, reported an increasing trend in daily new Covid cases in last four weeks.
It added that in the last week, 49.85% of the total coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala.