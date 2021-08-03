Covid-19: Second wave still not over, 'R-value' up in 8 states, warns Centre

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delta-driven second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is still not over and the 'R-Value' is inching up in eight states, the Central Government on Tuesday said, calling it a "significant problem". The government's remarks come amid concern over a third wave.

The states showing an increase in the R factor are -- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Kerala.

The daily new cases of coronavirus being reported across the world are still high as more than 4.7 lakh infections are being recorded everyday, according to reports.

Addressing a routine briefing on Covid-19, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said, "A high number of Covid-19 cases are being reported across the world and the pandemic is far from over. As far as India is concerned, the second wave is still not over."

"US, Canada, Australia, and India have 1.2 R number, on average. This means one infected individual is infecting more than one person. R number is high in eight states of India," Agarwal added.

The Centre said 44 districts across 12 states and Union Territories reported over 10% weekly Covid-19 positivity rate in the week ending 2 August.

It said that 18 districts from six states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, reported an increasing trend in daily new Covid cases in last four weeks.

The Centre also said that the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in July is more than double of that in May.

What is the R number?

The R number is a way of rating Covid-19 or any disease's ability to spread. Growth rate and active cases are also assessed using the R number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is the average number of new infections generated by one infected individual during the entire infectious period, the Union Health Ministry official has said.

Whenever the R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled, Agarwal added.

India's coronavirus tally on Tuesday climbed to 3,17,26,507 with 30,549 more people testing positive for the infection while the active caseload declined after six days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The death toll climbed to 4,25,195 with 422 fresh fatalities, the Union health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

