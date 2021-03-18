OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till 30 April

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between 17 March to 30 April as a precautionary measure against coronavirus in view of upcoming festivals.

Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will fall between March 17-April 30.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the festivals ahead this month.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693, official data showed. The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,014 from 1,912 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,150 and the death toll reached 8,751 on Wednesday, the data showed.

As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

