Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till 30 April

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693, official data showed. The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,014 from 1,912 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,150 and the death toll reached 8,751 on Wednesday, the data showed.