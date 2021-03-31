Covid-19 situation becoming 'bad to worse' cause for worry, says Govt: 10 points

The Covid situation in India has been becoming "bad to worse over the last few weeks," the Centre said today. "Trends show the virus is still very active just when we think we can control it, it sparks back," said VK Paul, chairman of the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration. He, however, denied that the mutated strains have a role to play in this surge. States are being told to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour -- "Use the law, use fine... people need to wear a mask," he said. The Centre also cautioned that if the coronavirus cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system in the country would be "overwhelmed".