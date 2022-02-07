Decisions regarding domestic scheduled flight operations and relaxations in fare capping are subject to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, said VK, the minister of state for civil aviation, on Monday.

"Decisions regarding the domestic scheduled operations and relaxation in fare capping is subject to prevailing Covid-19 situation, status of operations and passenger demand for air travel," Singh told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Fare bands are currently in force for airlines, while the capacity restriction on domestic flight operations was done away with from 18 October last year.

“Under normal circumstances, airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government. However, due to the unprecedented circumstances, fare bands with upper and lower limits were introduced by the government as a special measure," he said.

"The fare bands serve the dual purpose of protecting the interests of the travellers as well as of the airlines," added Singh.

He said that during the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the revenue streams of businesses, including the aviation sector.

He noted that fare bands were revised from time to time in view of a substantial hike in the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in order to keep the aviation sector viable while protecting the interests of the passengers.

Currently, fare capping is applicable on a rolling basis for a 15-day cycle, and the minister said the government regularly reviews the situation.

In a separate written reply, Singh said the losses suffered by Air India and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for fiscal 2020-21 during the Covid-19 period stood at ₹7,083.91 crore and ₹2,767.01 crore, respectively.

"No separate assessment has been made for losses on account of suspension of international flights," he said.

Scheduled international commercial passenger flights remain suspended since March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With inputs from agencies.

