COVID-19: Six US planes carrying medical supplies reached India in past six day

"The official US response over the last few days to India’s horrific COVID crisis underscores the depth and breadth of Washington’s unwavering commitment to India. Both the Biden administration and the US Congress have spared no effort toward this end in a testament to the strength and character of the bilateral relationship," Ronak D. Desai, an expert on US-India relations at Harvard University and an international investigations attorney at Paul Hastings LLP, told PTI.