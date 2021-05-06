Owing to explosive surge in the number Covid cases, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting of all Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha MPs on Friday to discuss the situation and ways to deal with it, a PTI report said on Thursday.

Gandhi will address the meet virtually and will hear out the view of all its MPs in both houses of Parliament on the COVID situation in the country. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also be part of the virtual meeting. This is also the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the budget session of Parliament that ended in March.

The country has seen, for the first time, a record over 4.12 lakh cases in the last 24 hours and around 400 deaths, even as many states are currently under lockdown.

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 72.19% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day.

It also said that Karnataka, Kerala, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the other states in the list of 10.

The Congress has been highly critical of the government in its handling of the COVID situation during the second wave which has caused a large number of deaths across the country and patients are scurrying for ICU beds, oxygen and life saving drugs.

(With inputs from agencies)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.